OLED Display technology may make its way to iPhones by 2028 if LG, their panel supplier, will have their way. The current leader in OLED tandem technology is LG Display, with a top ranking in the quantity of patent applications that have been published in the United States, with a 348 patent count.

Tandem OLED piles 2 light-emitting organic layers to provide better power efficiency, brightness, and longer lifespan. The technology is already being used by Apple for its M4 models of the iPad Pro.

If Apple decides to use OLED tandem display panels for its iPhones, the multinational corporation will likely have to depend on multiple suppliers for price competitiveness and production capacity. OLED tandem technology has been proven feasible for mobile gadgets like HONOR where they adopted this technology for their Magic6 PSR Porsche.

Apple is currently assessing the OLED tandem technology they have for iPhones, where they keep the green and red in one layer, known as a simplified tandem.