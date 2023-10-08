Olivia Rodrigo stars in new ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad

Apple released a new ‘Shot on iPhone 15 Pro’ video featuring popular singer Olivia Rodrigo.

The ad stars Olivia Rodrigo and was featured in the official Apple YouTube Canada channel. The behind-the-scenes shot was captured on the iPhone 15 Pro by the singer’s team, and Apple shared the video for its US viewers.

The music video was for the singer’s latest track, ‘get him back!’ which is also on her second album, titled ‘GUTS’. According to the description, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro were the only equipment used, along with its innate features such as 5x optical zoom and 4K ProRes recording. For now, the video is unlisted but might make an appearance on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Rodrigo first came into the spotlight in her Disney Channel stint ‘Bizaardvark’, as well as ‘High School Musical: The Series’. She then branched on her own and debuted with a single ‘driver’s license’.