Online leak reveals colors for the iPhone 16 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

A leaked image online gives viewers a potential look at the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro’s color options.

The leak, which came from Sonny Dickson, revealed the dummy unit photos of all four colors, which includes a new ‘Bronze’ hue that might replace the Blue Titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. All in all, the four colors include natural titanium, silver or white, and black, as well as the rose gold or bronze. The rumor was corroborated by Ming-Chi Kuo and others. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company will use a new process for coloring titanium, which equals a shinier look compared to the iPhone 15 Pro’s brushed finish. It could be similar to the stainless steel finish and prove to be better against scratches.

iPhone 16 Pro

Official color names have not been revealed yet, but it might be known once Apple announces the lineup in September.

