iPhone

Online leak reveals iPhone 17 Pro camera bar change

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro

The latest online leak reveals the change for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro’s camera.

Advertisements

The leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ showed off a series of images of what’s apparently a case for the iPhone 17 Pro. The most notable change is the ‘camera bar’ design on the back, which has been rumored for a while. The camera is set on the left while the LiDAR and flash are positioned on the right. The images corroborate the rumor from Sonny Dickson, who showed off the cases recently. Bu revealed in March metal plates that were supposed to be templates used by case makers and highlighted the camera bar as well as the LiDAR moving from the side to the back.

iPhone 17 Pro

It’s believed that the iPhone 17 Pro will have a RAM upgrade and vapor chamber cooling. Apple is expected to reveal the next-generation iPhone lineup this fall.

Advertisements

