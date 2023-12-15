Online leak reveals three iPhone 16 designs

An online leak shared with MacRumors reveals the upcoming iPhone 16 in three possible hardware designs.

Pre-production prototype images have surfaced along with renders and descriptions of the smartphone. The details are such that the three renders have been in different stages, and it’s possible that they’re not the final decided design yet. A model is termed ‘yellow’ but has a shade that’s closer to green. The device has an iPhone X camera bump, an Action button, and a unified volume rocker.

Meanwhile, the pink model has an iPhone 12 camera bump, separate volume buttons, and an Action button. The third render, titled black and midnight, matches the model and has been referred to before. The mmWave antenna is relocated along with a Capture button and a bigger Action button. Vertical cameras might be introduced specifically for capturing Spatial Video.

The renders come from an anonymous source but have been echoed by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.