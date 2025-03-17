Online leak reveals upcoming iPhone 17 titles

A new rumor claims to know what the names of the upcoming iPhone 17 models will be.

A leaker with the handle ‘yeux1122’ recently claimed that there will be greater separation in the iPhone 17 lineup. He said that Apple is in the midst of making new changes via major design implementation to the existing iPhone lineup. According to the leaker, there will be an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new device called ‘iPhone 17 Ultra’, which is believed to be different from the Pro version. The ‘Ultra’ model is said to have a bigger battery, cooling vapor chamber, and a smaller dynamic island than the rest. A rename of the lineup would be the iPhone 17 Slim or Air, the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Ultra, and the iPhone 17 Pro.

The name change is the only information shown in the leak, and Apple has a history of renaming its iPhone models.