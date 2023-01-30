Online leak reveals Wi-Fi 6E to arrive on iPhone 15 Pro

A leaked document on the internet reveals that Wi-Fi 6E technology will be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to the document diagrams, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will have the D8x antenna architecture, while the base models are largely limited to D3y. D8x reference reveals that the faster wifi specification is only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro, while the D3y reference will appear on the standard iPhone 15.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro use D7x antenna architecture, while the D2y is set for the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14. There are claims that WiFi 6E is a feature that will only appear on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Wi-Fi 6E chips allow devices to connect to modems and routers that support the technology. WiFi 6E offers faster connectivity, lower latency, and increased capacity and bandwidth. The higher data stream allows for better VR and AR experiences as well.