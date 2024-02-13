Online leaker suggests iPhone 16 Plus will have lower battery capacity

An online leaker claims that the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus will be a downgrade in terms of battery capacity.

A leaker by the handle ‘Majin Bu’ posted on X recently, saying that based on ‘the information he obtained’, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 will have a 4,676 mAh, 4,006mAh, and 3,561 mAh, respectively. In addition, Majin Bu said that the battery will no longer have the L shape due to an internal structure redesign. In the X post, Bu showed images of the new battery in the iPhone 16 Pro Max and in the iPhone 16 and Plus models, as well as the old L-shaped battery in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Based on the information I managed to obtain, the new iPhone 16 will have a 3561 mAh battery, while the 16 plus should have a 4006 mAh battery and the 16 Pro Max, should be equipped with a 4676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped due to the redesign of the internal structure… pic.twitter.com/T7VuhQ6Brs — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 7, 2024

Apple is not known for quoting specific battery capacities for its iPhone lineup- the Cupertino-based company often uses phrases such as video usage, streaming, and so on.