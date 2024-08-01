iPhone

Online leaks reveal iPhone 16 camera and colors

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

A leaked image was shared online, revealing the colors and a new camera for the upcoming iPhone 16.

The image was shared by Sonny Dickson and showed dummy models of the planned color options as well as a new camera bump for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 devices. Five new colors are arriving on the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16, e.g., Pink, Green, Blue, White, and Black. The colors correspond to the claims by Ming-Chi Kuo. It’s worth noting that Apple might be aiming for a less desaturated and muted palette for the 16th iteration. Currently, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 models are available in Black, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue.

iPhone 16

The 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch models will have a new vertical arrangement for the lens where there was a diagonal setup before. The new orientation will allow the smartphones to capture in Spatial Video mode.

