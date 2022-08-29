Online visualization tool shows iPhone camera improvement over time

Online review website SimpleGhar recently featured an interactive comparison tool which allows visitors to compare iPhone quality from the very first model to the current iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Those who are interested to find out how camera quality varies between iPhones can check the online tool. Data regarding tech specifications of iPhones and even Android products are collated, and the platform creates mock-up images in regards to overall image quality through a series of photos.

The comparison tool has several other devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy models and the Google Pixel phones. The images are from the rear cameras only and do not have devices that do not have sample images.

Furthermore, SimpleGhar has comprehensive information regarding the evolution of mobile phone cameras so visitors can know how far camera technology has come in the last decade or so.

The interactive online comparison tool can be accessed on the official SimpleGhar website.