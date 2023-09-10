Only iPhone 15 Pro Max to have price hike

TrendForce, a research company, claims that Apple will up the price tag of the iPhone 15 Pro Max while keeping the rest the same.

Analysts predict that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus will have a stable pricing landscape and assume the same as last year’s figures. The exception will be the Pro Max version, which they say will ‘command a premium’ and come with an exclusive periscope lens, to name a few. If the price is adjusted then it will be the first move since the launch of the iPhone X.

TrendForce continues by saying that Apple is likely to go with a cautious approach in order to preserve sales and revenue. For the iPhone 15 Pro, upgrades will go with manufacturing costs but the company can save on other components.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup on September 12 and reveal the price for each model.