In an announcement today, Apple stated that optimizations have been made for 100,000 apps for the foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, launched a couple of weeks ago. The figure correlates with the iOS 27.1 SDK and more recent versions that apps have been built with. This allows apps to get the full width of the foldable iPhone’s outer and inner display, and the status bar allows for vertical controls.

Vice President for Global Developer Relations at Apple, Susan Prescott, stated that it has been amazing to see how developers are quickly embracing the new foldable iPhone and thanked their innovation and creativity that allowed for optimizations made to over hundreds of thousands of Apps that exist in the App Store for the iPhone Duo. In 19 cities with workshops, thousands of developers have joined them to update the apps for a greater user experience.

Optimizations were made for more than a thousand Apps to be added to the App Store every day, such as PowerPoint, OneNote, Word apps, and Excel from Microsoft. Other apps are NBA, NHL, Halide Mark 3, Etsy, Goodnotes, and Zoom. More include SmartGym, Netflix, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Flighty, Instagram, and Amazon Prime Video; the list goes on and on. Those that have been updated feature a badge “Made for the iPhone Duo” so you know which ones have been optimized.

Support for Apple Pencil with USB-C has been added in iOS 27.2 to use the display as a canvas to take notes in TypeDraw, Fineliner, and Notes to turn your device into a canvas. Optimizations can be easily made with the developers, as apps that have a base UI and SwiftUI components are able to automatically adapt to the display of the device. Over 50 in-person workshops for the iPhone Duo have been hosted by Apple worldwide in 19 different cities, with online resources available such as Developer Forums from Apple.