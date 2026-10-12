iPhone

Orders for iPhone 18 Pro Cut Due to Low Demand

By Samantha Wiley
Orders for iPhone 18 Pro Cut Due to Low Demand

Apple has let its suppliers know that they will be cutting down on production for components of the iPhone 18 Pro because demand was lower than they had expected.


Apple has become more mindful regarding shipments in early September due to the increased cost of components such as memory chips; orders for components this month apparently were cut, 15% less than what was initially asked for.

Orders for iPhone 18 Pro Cut Due to Low Demand

Starting prices for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are at $1,199 and $1,299. The iPhone also saw an uptick in price after Apple increased it in July due to the increased costs for memory. Apple is also looking to shake up the release cycle for its iPhone, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max first, with the base iPhone releasing in the Spring of next year along with the iPhone Air 2 and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e.


Latest News
October 13 Product Launch for Apple Announced
October 13 Product Launch for Apple Announced
1 Min Read
Shipments for Mac Decline
Shipments for Mac Decline
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $70 Off!
Get the AirPods Pro 3 at $70 Off!
1 Min Read
Education Program Launched by The Kings Trust And Apple
Education Program Launched by The Kings Trust And Apple
1 Min Read
Skin Irritation Reported for New Apple Watch Models
Skin Irritation Reported for New Apple Watch Models
1 Min Read
Teardown Video for New Apple Watches Uploaded
Teardown Video for New Apple Watches Uploaded
1 Min Read
Get the 13-inch M4 iPad Air at $100 Off!
Get the 13-inch M4 iPad Air at $100 Off!
1 Min Read
Q4 Earnings Call for Apple Coming on November
Q4 Earnings Call for Apple Coming on November
1 Min Read
Dolby Atmos Coming to Apple TV F1
Dolby Atmos Coming to Apple TV F1
1 Min Read
No Explanation from AT&T and Apple on What is Causing the Issue
No Explanation from AT&T and Apple on What is Causing the Issue
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Ultra 4 at $24 Off!
1 Min Read
iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM
iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Models Were Supposed to Have 16GB of RAM
1 Min Read
Lost your password?