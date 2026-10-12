Orders for iPhone 18 Pro Cut Due to Low Demand

Apple has let its suppliers know that they will be cutting down on production for components of the iPhone 18 Pro because demand was lower than they had expected.

Apple has become more mindful regarding shipments in early September due to the increased cost of components such as memory chips; orders for components this month apparently were cut, 15% less than what was initially asked for.

Starting prices for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are at $1,199 and $1,299. The iPhone also saw an uptick in price after Apple increased it in July due to the increased costs for memory. Apple is also looking to shake up the release cycle for its iPhone, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max first, with the base iPhone releasing in the Spring of next year along with the iPhone Air 2 and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e.