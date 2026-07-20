Orders for Vapor Cooling Chamber Increased

Orders of components for Vapor Chambers are reportedly ramped up by Apple, made for the 20th anniversary iPhone and the foldable iPhone releasing later this year. The order volume is said to support the manufacturing of the foldable iPhone.

Vapor cooling chambers were added by Apple to the iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro that released last year. The tech uses a bit of water that is deionized to push away heat from the chip that powers the iPhone. This spreads heat across the unibody frame of the device made of aluminum, rumored to be at 6.9 and 6.3 inches.

The vapor cooling chambers are also rumored to be put in for the upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone that will have a glass that is curved on all sides, featuring an edge-to-edge display with two models planned for the device that differ in size.