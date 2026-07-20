iPhone

Orders for Vapor Cooling Chamber Increased

By Samantha Wiley
Orders for Vapor Cooling Chamber Increased

Orders of components for Vapor Chambers are reportedly ramped up by Apple, made for the 20th anniversary iPhone and the foldable iPhone releasing later this year. The order volume is said to support the manufacturing of the foldable iPhone.


Vapor cooling chambers were added by Apple to the iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro that released last year. The tech uses a bit of water that is deionized to push away heat from the chip that powers the iPhone. This spreads heat across the unibody frame of the device made of aluminum, rumored to be at 6.9 and 6.3 inches.

Orders for Vapor Cooling Chamber Increased

The vapor cooling chambers are also rumored to be put in for the upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone that will have a glass that is curved on all sides, featuring an edge-to-edge display with two models planned for the device that differ in size.


Latest News
Loyalty Rate for iPhone Increases
Loyalty Rate for iPhone Increases
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI
Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI
1 Min Read
TSMC Invests $100 Billion for Chips in the U.S
TSMC Invests $100 Billion for Chips in the U.S
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
36-Month Finance Plan Added by Apple for iPads With Cellular
36-Month Finance Plan Added by Apple for iPads With Cellular
1 Min Read
AirPods and Apple Watch Exempted From Battery Regulations in The EU
AirPods and Apple Watch Exempted From Battery Regulations in The EU
1 Min Read
Apple in The Market for AI Chip Companies
Apple in The Market for AI Chip Companies
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 With ANC is $30 Off
AirPods 4 With ANC is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition
Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition
1 Min Read
1998 iMac G3 Lego Set Reaches 10,000 Votes
1998 iMac G3 Lego Set Reaches 10,000 Votes
1 Min Read
20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready
20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready
1 Min Read
Lost your password?