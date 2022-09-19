Original iPhone appears on Netflix adaptation ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’

Netflix recently released a trailer that shows original iPhones based on Stephen King’s unpublished novellas.

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ tells the story of the friendship between a young man and a retired billionaire who bond over books and phones- in this case, their first iPhones.

After the passing of the billionaire Mr. Harrigan, Craig visits his grave and says that he was beaten by a school bully. Craig makes a request in his voicemail message and receives a response, seemingly from the otherworld.

The trailer video of ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ is two and a half minutes in length and available to watch on the Netflix app and its official YouTube channel. The film will launch October 5 on the streaming platform.

Jaeden Martell plays the young man Craig and is known for his role in ‘Knives Out’ and ‘It’, while Mr. Harrigan is played by Donald Sutherland, who’s known for ‘Citizen X’.