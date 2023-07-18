Original iPhone fetches $158,000 in auction

A sealed and unopened original iPhone was bought at a record price at an auction.

LCG Auctions held a Summer Premier Auction which started June 30 and ended July 16, with the original iPhone being one of the items for bidding. The starting bid for the iPhone was $10,000, and after it was all done it fetched a record price of $158,644. The bidder secured the iPhone during the closing hours.

The 4GB Original iPhone had a limited run in production since a higher-storage variant only cost $100 more. The 4GB model was discontinued on September 2007, only two months after it was released. The auctioned item is rated as ‘exceptional condition with virtually flawless edges’ along with tight wrapping. The item was cosigned by the Apple engineering team when it first went live.

The record $158,644 price is higher than other factory-sealed items previously auctioned- the last Original iPhone was sold for $40,000 in March.