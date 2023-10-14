Original iPhone sealed in shipping package enters auction

Four first-generation iPhones are being auctioned off in the latest LCG Fall Premier Auction.

LCG Auctions, which is based in Baton Rouge has recently kicked off the event on Friday, offering more than 240 lots of various items starting October 13 and ending October 29. Prominent among them are vintage pop culture collectibles and eight from the Apple brand.

The eight Apple items are three 2007 iPhone models, a first-generation iPod, and three 2008 iPhone models, one of which is still in its original shipping box. One notable inclusion is a 20-year employee award for 2020 made from recycled aluminum, which is the same material as the MacBook Air and Mac mini. There’s a card from Cook and the item is still has its original packaging.

LCG sold an original, factory-sealed iPhone last year for a tidy sum of $40,000. In February, the same firm sold another for around $63,000.