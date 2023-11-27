Paris hosts latest iPhone photography exhibition

Salon Corderie was the latest venue for esteemed photographers who showcased their works using the iPhone.

A photography exhibition in Paris, titled ‘I Remember You’ was recently opened on November 10 and featured prominent photographers, namely Stefan Ruiz, Mika Ninagawa, Vivien Lu, Karl Hab, and Malin Fezehai. The theme was things, places, and people that moved them and how they were able to capture it using the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Curatorial advisor Isolde Brielmaier said that ‘I Remember You’ brought five photographers together to share their personal conceptions of nostalgia, connection, and memory.

In the Apple Newsroom a description of how the iPhone 15 Pro has 5x Telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 48MP main camera with a 24MP default for high image quality. Apple also posted a short interview with the five people and how the iPhone ‘contributed to their creative process.’