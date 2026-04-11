iPhone

Photos Captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max Shared

By Samantha Wiley
Photos Captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max Shared

Three stunning photos that were captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max have been shared by NASA during the mission to the moon by Artemis II. NASA announced back in February that iPhones are now eligible for use in orbit.


Crew members who are on board Orion will have an iPhone 17 Pro Max they can personally use for taking videos and photos. Reid Wiseman, Commander of Artemis II, and Christina Koch, the Mission Specialist, looked back at our planet via the main cabin window of the spacecraft, and the data by Flickr shows that the photos were taken on April 2 with the front camera of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Photos Captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max Shared

Other photos captured during the mission were with other cameras, such as the GoPro HERO 4 Black, Nikon Z 9, and Nikon D5. NASA’s first crewed mission is Artemis II since the 1972 expedition. The crew is estimated to reach the far side of the Moon on Monday.


Latest News
Foldable iPhone Held Back Due to Snags in Manufacturing
Foldable iPhone Held Back Due to Snags in Manufacturing
1 Min Read
MacBook Neo Was a Huge Success; Apple Is Now Facing a Dilemma
MacBook Neo Was a Huge Success; Apple Is Now Facing a Dilemma
1 Min Read
New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
New Games Coming to Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off
1 Min Read
Next-Gen MacBook Neo to Get A19 Pro Chip As Early As Next Year
Next-Gen MacBook Neo to Get A19 Pro Chip As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Facing Delays
iPhone Fold Facing Delays
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone May Have Ultra Branding
Foldable iPhone May Have Ultra Branding
1 Min Read
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $149 off
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $149 off
1 Min Read
Apple Being Sued By YouTube Creators
Apple Being Sued By YouTube Creators
1 Min Read
Trial Production for iPhone Fold Begins
Trial Production for iPhone Fold Begins
1 Min Read
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off
13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $84 off
1 Min Read
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase
Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Available For Purchase
1 Min Read
Lost your password?