Photos Captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max Shared

Three stunning photos that were captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max have been shared by NASA during the mission to the moon by Artemis II. NASA announced back in February that iPhones are now eligible for use in orbit.

Crew members who are on board Orion will have an iPhone 17 Pro Max they can personally use for taking videos and photos. Reid Wiseman, Commander of Artemis II, and Christina Koch, the Mission Specialist, looked back at our planet via the main cabin window of the spacecraft, and the data by Flickr shows that the photos were taken on April 2 with the front camera of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Other photos captured during the mission were with other cameras, such as the GoPro HERO 4 Black, Nikon Z 9, and Nikon D5. NASA’s first crewed mission is Artemis II since the 1972 expedition. The crew is estimated to reach the far side of the Moon on Monday.