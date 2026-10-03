Photos Captured on iPhone Duo Shared by Apple

On Instagram, Apple uploaded a gallery curated by them, said to be captured by the new iPhone Duo. Jason Nocito and Jake Michaels, American photographers, took the photos as a commission for the company.

The new iPhone Duo features four cameras: a front camera found under the inner display, a 12MP Center Stage front camera found on the outer display, a back 48MP Ultra Wide Camera, and a back 48MP Fusion Main Camera.

The foldable iPhone does not have a dedicated telephoto camera; it could be something that is non-negotiable for some consumers, but its main camera features 2x telephoto optical quality. However, it comes just short of the iPhone 18 and iPhone 17 Pro. Photos shared on Instagram by the iPhone Duo show that the device is still up there for photo capture.

Pre-orders for the foldable iPhone are available on the 16th of October.