Photos for Foldable iPhone Cases Surface

iFunSmart, an accessory maker, has started listing the first cases for the foldable iPhone that will be released this year. Case manufacturers usually announce and start mass production of their cases ahead of the announcement of a device.

The designs are purely speculative but have been accurate historically, accessory makers are not able to be left with no product on the day of release. Images of a mock unit of the case for the foldable iPhone cases have been leaked by Sonny Dickson.

Apple is expected to be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models alongside the foldable iPhone in the fall of this year with a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch external display powered by the A20 Pro chip, a dual 48MP rear camera, and 12GB of memory. The price of the device is anticipated to start at $2,000.