iPhone

Pixel 8 AI photo editing feature arriving on iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Pixel 8 AI Photo

Google’s advanced AI photo editing feature will be arriving on the iPhone through the Google Photos app.

Starting next month, iPhone users will be able to edit their photos in iOS Google Photos. Magic Editor was marketed as an exclusive feature for the Google Pixel 8 lineup and uses AI for editing, including repositioning, background or foreground adjustments, and filling gaps. The edits are similar to professional editing apps except the feature uses generative AI. Starting May 15, Magic Editor will be available to Google Photos users for Android and iOS. Google is bringing a few more editing tools, such as HDR effects, Portrait Light, Video Effects, Collage Editor Styles, Cinematic Photos, Color Pop, suggestions, and Unblur, among others.

Pixel 8 AI Photo

Google Photos will have 10 saves for the Magic Editor feature per month, with a purchase option of Premium Google One for more. The cost is $10 monthly or $100 annually.

