Playstation emulator ‘Gamma’ launches on iPhone

A new retro game emulator by the name ‘Gamma’ has appeared on the iOS App Store.

Gamma is the latest emulator to arrive on the iPhone and iPad platform. The free emulator loads up and plays PlayStation games on May 11 and is similar to the Delta emulator by Riley Testut, especially the interface. Features of the PlayStation emulator include wired keyboard and Bluetooth controller support, on-screen controller skins, and Dropbox and Google Drive for backing up disk images and auto-saved progress. It’s worth noting that BIOS files are not required when running the app.

ZodTTD, the app’s developer is familiar with iOS hardware emulators and launched several emulators for the TurboGrafx and Nintendo 64. Currently, Gamma is in the early stages and might have some bugs and performance issues. Gamma is available to download on either the iPadOS or iOS App Store for free and does not have in-app purchases.