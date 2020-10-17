PopSocket produces a new line of MagSafe accessories for the iPhone

The new iPhone 12 models will have magnets on the back, which is said to support a range of accessories, including the newly announced MagSafe charger that snaps to the iPhone 12’s rear.

Apple is expected to release a number of magnetic accessories, and companies such as PopSocket may follow suit with its own line of MagSafe-based products.

PopSocket is a brand that creates Grip accessories that attach to the back for better grip. Currently, its accessories have an adhesive that loses its stickiness over time and thus needing a clean or replacement.

With the new magnet technology however, the new Grips can theoretically be snapped on or off as needed and without having to worry about its adhesiveness.

Though confirmed, PopSocket’s new MagSafe accessories are yet to be announced or revealed. The release dates and when the third party products will become available are also not yet known. It’s unclear whether the new Grips will have pass-through charging as well.