PopSockets rolls out Plant-Based iPhone 14 cases

Accessory brand PopSockets has launched several sustainable cases for the newly-revealed iPhone 14 lineup.

PopSockets is mostly known for its self-named accessory that make it easier for users to hold their phones and prop up the devices in hands-free mode. The grips can be attached to the back of an iPhone, for instance, and there are off-shoots such as MagSafe cases with PopSocket capability and those that have built-in batteries.

The ‘PlantCore’ line is a series of cases for the iPhone 14. What’s different about the cases is that they’re made from plant-based polymers. PopSockets Lead Sustainable Product Design Engineer Nathan Cook said that the company wanted to provide an environmentally sustainable option that’s innovative and unique to the brand, and their long-term goal is to have more items within the PlantCore lineup.

PlantCore cases are made from canola oil, caster beans and corn starch, with MagSafe and AirBag bumpers. Products start at $40 and are available at the official PopSockets website.