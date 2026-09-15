Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch

A new iPhone Duo called iPhone Duo Max could be released in the next couple of years. Apple was widely expected to call the new foldable iPhone the ‘iPhone Ultra’, as internally the device was referred to as that, but it could just be media influence and theories.

Apple opted to go with the name iPhone Duo. In the future, we could see a new foldable iPhone called the iPhone Duo Max with a bigger screen or a different version, with a clamshell design and some specs left out.

The new foldable iPhone is expected to be a predominant device in the foldable phone market due to the adaptations in software, durability, and hardware that look to be high quality compared to other rivals. The device looks impressive and could shake up the market, surging demand for foldable devices.

The iPhone Duo was announced during the iPhone event on September 9.