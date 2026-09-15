iPhone

Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch

By Samantha Wiley
Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch

A new iPhone Duo called iPhone Duo Max could be released in the next couple of years. Apple was widely expected to call the new foldable iPhone the ‘iPhone Ultra’, as internally the device was referred to as that, but it could just be media influence and theories.


Apple opted to go with the name iPhone Duo. In the future, we could see a new foldable iPhone called the iPhone Duo Max with a bigger screen or a different version, with a clamshell design and some specs left out.

Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch

The new foldable iPhone is expected to be a predominant device in the foldable phone market due to the adaptations in software, durability, and hardware that look to be high quality compared to other rivals. The device looks impressive and could shake up the market, surging demand for foldable devices.

The iPhone Duo was announced during the iPhone event on September 9.


Latest News
iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer
iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
1 Min Read
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
1 Min Read
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off
1 Min Read
Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed
Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed
1 Min Read
iPhone 20 Rumors Right After iPhone Event
iPhone 20 Rumors Right After iPhone Event
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Models A Bit Easier to Repair
New iPhone 18 Pro Models A Bit Easier to Repair
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?