Pre-approvals for iPhone 13 via iPhone upgrade program now open

Existing members and new iPhone Upgrade Program customers can now get pre-approved for the newest iPhone 13 ahead of preorders.

Those who are interested can go to Apple.com or the Apple Store app on iOS. After tapping the ‘Get Ready’ button, users will be redirected to the order page where they could choose their preferred model and configuration. There’s also an option to buy the iPhone 13 for an existing line or a new one.

The trade-in offer usually appears before going to the payment options page. Afterwards, the site will ask if you wish to pay a monthly fee or in full. AppleCare+ coverage will be offered when ‘pay in full’ is selected. If ‘get ready for pre-order’ is picked, the page opens up options to add accessories, confirm a carrier and choose the preferred method of payment.

US customers will have until September 16, 9pm PT to use the preorder platform.