iPhone

Pre orders available for iPhone 16e ahead of release

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16e

Apple is taking pre-orders for the iPhone 16e on their online Apple Store as well as Apple Store locations and mobile carriers. It’s available in white or black and is priced at $599 for the 128GB model, $699 for the 256GB model, and $899 for the 512GB model.

Advertisements

The iPhone 16e is a significant upgrade compared to the iPhone SE 3, featuring the A18 Chip, Face ID, an OLED Display at 6.1 inches, 12MP resolution with selective cropping, and a 48 MP back camera. It supports Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Writing Tools, Image Playground, and many more.

iPhone 16e

The newest device in the iPhone 16 lineup will be made available to the public after a week following preorders, which will be on February 28th. Incentives for placing a pre-order can reach up to $830 off through trade-in and bill credits from major carriers, which will differ depending on your mobile phone network.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $31 Off
1 Min Read
Apple News+ Food
Apple News+ Food coming to iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Manchester Trafford Center Store relocating and branching out
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs nominated for the innovation Coin in California
1 Min Read
Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4
Navigating Mail made easier with macOS sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iOS
Ambient music added to iOS and iPadOS 18.4
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $50 Off
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
M4 MacBook Air being prepared across all channels
1 Min Read
Gemini
Google Gemini to launch alongside Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max may have new camera layout
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?