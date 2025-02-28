Pre orders available for iPhone 16e ahead of release

Apple is taking pre-orders for the iPhone 16e on their online Apple Store as well as Apple Store locations and mobile carriers. It’s available in white or black and is priced at $599 for the 128GB model, $699 for the 256GB model, and $899 for the 512GB model.

The iPhone 16e is a significant upgrade compared to the iPhone SE 3, featuring the A18 Chip, Face ID, an OLED Display at 6.1 inches, 12MP resolution with selective cropping, and a 48 MP back camera. It supports Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Writing Tools, Image Playground, and many more.

The newest device in the iPhone 16 lineup will be made available to the public after a week following preorders, which will be on February 28th. Incentives for placing a pre-order can reach up to $830 off through trade-in and bill credits from major carriers, which will differ depending on your mobile phone network.