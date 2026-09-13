Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are now being accepted by Apple in over 65 countries in the Apple Store and Apple Online Store. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were revealed during the Apple event on September 9 as the next generation of iPhone models powered by the A20 Pro Chip and a new vapor cooling chamber.

Apple is looking to switch up the release cycle for the iPhone, not releasing the base iPhone 18 model expected to be announced early next year. The foldable iPhone, iPhone Duo, will not be available until October 23.

Individuals who pre-order the new iPhone models will get the device on September 18 Friday. Demand for the iPhone 18 Pro models could be high. Prices for the iPhone 18 start at $1,199 for the base model with 256GB.