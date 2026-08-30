Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed

Pre-orders for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models might not be open until September 12, Saturday, which is a day later than the company’s usual schedule. Apple announced the yearly iPhone event to be held on September 9. We are expecting the first foldable iPhone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.

The usual launch plan for Apple has pre-orders start on Friday right after the event, with shipping for the device following. The shift has a reason as September 11 is the anniversary of the event of the attacks that happened on that day.

The pre-order delay is expected to be applied to the Apple Watch Ultra 4, iPhone 18 Pro, the Pro Max, and the Apple Watch Series. We are expecting the iPhone fold to follow at a date set in the future, with pre-orders not starting until late September.