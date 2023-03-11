Preorder for Yellow iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 now available

Preorders for the iPhone 14 in Yellow have started today.

Apple Store online, Verizon, and AT&T have officially launched preorder options for the newest Yellow iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14. First buyers can expect their smartphones to arrive on March 14 at the earliest.

The newly-released Yellow version has the same specifications as the ones that were released in 2022, with the same pricing set at $799 and $899 for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, respectively. The rest of the iPhone 14 lineup, including the Pro Max and the Pro models, do not have a Yellow color option.

Apple typically adds a new color for its iPhone lineup, and Yellow was later added on for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch screen while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display, and both come with an A15 processor.