iPhone

Price Range for Foldable iPhone to be Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
Price Range for Foldable iPhone to be Revealed

Apple is looking to reveal the price range for the widely anticipated foldable iPhone, releasing this year. Expected prices for the iPhone fold are at $2,000, but it is uncertain if this will be a starting price or for configurations of the device.


The foldable iPhone will be the most pricey iPhone manufactured when it releases. The most expensive model as of now is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at $1,999 in the United States when you choose max configurations of 2TB.

Price Range for Foldable iPhone to be Revealed

Rumors have surfaced that the foldable iPhone will have the Ultra branding. Apple has used the Ultra branding in the past for the M1, M2, and M3 Ultra chips for the Mac Studio, CarPlay Ultra, and Apple Watch Ultra.

The foldable iPhone is a book-style device that has a 7.7-inch inner display with an outer display measuring 5.3 inches.


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