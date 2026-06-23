iPhone

Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase

By Samantha Wiley
Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase

Rumors are growing that the prices for the iPhone 17 models will see an increase in price as early as this month as Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said that they will be increasing prices of its device as tanking the increased prices of memory have become unavoidable.


Storage chips and memory have increased in price and are being sought by neocloud and AI companies to build data centers around the world. Many companies have already gone and increased prices of their products like Dell, Microsoft, Sony and Samsung, with Apple likely to follow in these steps.

Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase

A back-to-school promo is held by Apple annually in June to provide students and teachers with free gift cards or accessories when buying an iPad or a Mac, with an educational discount provided by Apple. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models releasing this year could be more expensive than the previous model.


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