Production for Base iPhone 18 Said to be Big

Apple is rumored to be taking measures for a larger production run for the base iPhone 18 Pro after the iPhone 17 turned out to be the best-selling smartphone in the world.

Production for the base iPhone 18 is slated for late November, with the volume of stock said to be substantial. Apple has its reasons for such a big production because the iPhone 17 was the world’s best-selling smartphone with amazing preorder numbers. Suppliers were told by Apple to increase production by about 30%.

No changes in design are expected for the base iPhone 18, but noteworthy upgrades are expected, such as the C2 Apple-made modem, a smaller Dynamic Island, and the A20 chip. The device is said to be revealed alongside the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e next year.

Production late next month allows Apple to build up stock.