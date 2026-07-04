iPhone

Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units

By Samantha Wiley
Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units

Suppliers have been told by Apple to manufacture about 10 million units for the upcoming foldable iPhone, exceeding the expected number of units we are expecting at 7 to 8 million.


Parts for about 80 million smartphones have been booked by Apple for the second half of this year, like the foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone 18 Pro, with production of the company expected to reach about 220 million units max.

Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units

The hinge problem of the foldable iPhone looks to have been fixed, and Apple raised prices across its products last June, as it is no longer able to absorb the increased prices for components.

Apple is widely expected to be releasing the first foldable iPhone this year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, featuring a 5.5-inch cover display, a 7.8-inch inner display powered by the A20 chip, plus the C2 modem and Touch ID.


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