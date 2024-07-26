Production for iPhone SE 4 to begin in October, as per rumor

Apple suppliers are getting ready to produce parts for the iPhone SE 4, according to The Information.

Rumors of the fourth-generation iPhone SE started surfacing two years ago, and now the device is all but confirmed. Mass production is set to begin in October with a possible launch in 2025. Specifically, the timeframe would suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will makes its way into the consumer market in January. However, due to the fact that previous SE models were announced in March, it’s possible that a March 2025 release is also likely.

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is believed to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, USB-C charging, the Action button, and Face ID. It might be similar to the iPhone 14 base model, although there are reports saying that the SE will have a single camera. The rear panel is also believed to adapt to the iPhone 16 model.