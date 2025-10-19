iPhone

Production of iPhone Air Cut Back by Apple

By Lucy Bennett
Production of the iPhone Air may be cut due to its underwhelming performance in sales. A Japanese firm on investment securities and banking claims Apple has seen higher sales for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro within the same timeframe in the past year. The base iPhone 17 has been a big success compared to the previous model.


Meanwhile, the iPhone Air has had underwhelming sales, and Apple is planning to cut back on production of one million units. The other models will increase in unit production by 2 million, while the iPhone 17 line will increase to 94 million units by next year from 88 million.

Samsung has reportedly cancelled its plans to launch a device to rival the iPhone Air, the Galaxy S25 Edge, because of underwhelming sales. Be that as it may, the iPhone Air has seen some success in China, selling out within hours compared to Western countries.


