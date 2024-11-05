ProMotion may soon arrive on the iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 and 17 Slim models are expected to get support for ProMotion, given the high refresh rate ranges rolling in.

Advertisements

The ProMotion feature has been a Pro exclusive feature and rumors have occasionally claimed it will be seen across all models in the future. Apple is getting ready to use LTPO technology or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide displays for the four upcoming iPhone 17 models, including the iPhone 17 Slim, and two Pros in the lineup. This technology enables displays for smartphones to run at varying refresh rates that involve both high and low refresh rates that only utilize low power. It has also powered the always-on feature of the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 line is not the only one with rumors of getting an LTPO display but also the Apple Watch Series 10. These changes can trigger a shift in technology for the future of iPhone screens. With the use of the LTPO3, more power can be saved, and the ProMotion feature can expand further on refresh rate range.