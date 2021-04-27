Purple iPhone 12 and AirTag now available to buy at Apple.com

Apple has made its iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 in purple, as well as its AirTags available to purchase on the Apple Store.

Delivery date for purchases start at April 30, with the iPhone 12 mini variant costing $699, the iPhone 12 costing $799 and the AirTag costing $29 each or $99 for a 4-pack.

Apple AirTags were recently announced during the ‘Spring Loaded’ event. It’s a small tracker device that’s similar to Tile and gives users the ability to find their valuables using the Find My app. Instead of GPS AirTag uses Bluetooth, NFC and Ultra Wide Band technology.

AirTag also has a ‘Lost Mode’, where anyone who comes upon your item can scan the device and have contact details displayed via a webpage. The tracker is powered by a CR2032 battery and can be easily replaced after a year.

Additionally, the AirTag can be personalized with an emoji or monogram.