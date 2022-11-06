Qualcomm to supply 5G chips to 2023 iPhone

Bloomberg has recently reported that Apple will continue to partner with chip manufacturer Qualcomm for its 2023 iPhone 5G modem chips.

Qualcomm informed investors that the company will continue to supply Apple with modem chips for the iPhone lineup that will launch in 2023. At first, the manufacturer assumed that it will only need to provide 20 percent, but the numbers may go up as time nears.

Analysts say that Apple intends to produce its own modem hardware to cut down on costs and for better control, but it might be too early for the Cupertino-based company to start development of the component. For 2023, Apple will be relying on Qualcomm for its 5G functionality. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple might ‘fall short’, and that its supply chain may not be enough to become independent. The sentiment seems to have turned to reality as Qualcomm remains the ‘exclusive supplier of 5G chips for the new iPhones’.