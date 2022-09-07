Razer rolls out new Kishi iPhone game controller

Game accessory brand Razer has recently launched a new game controller for the iPhone.

The Kishi V2 gaming controller is now updated with a sleek design and an app for customization. The company says that the hardware is compatible with iPhones going as far back as the 6s Plus and the 6s in hopes of bringing gamers into its ecosystem.

Razer further mentioned that the Kishi V2 is future-proofed for future iPhones, and that the new Nexus app will be replacing the Kishi app. Some of the things you can do in-app include customization, live streaming on Facebook, accessing installed games and browsing through the brand’s gaming catalog. Razer claims that the new design gives users enhanced grip and a more stable experience.

The Kishi V2 touts a dedicated video recording and screenshots button, microswitch on the D-pad and programmable multifunction buttons. The iPhone game controller is priced at $99.99.