Reciprocal Tariffs Will Still Affect The iPhone 17’s Release

A 7-4 ruling has been issued by the Court of Appeals in the United States stating that the attempt that the President, Donald Trump made on using the IEEPA or the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not grant him the authority to raise tariffs.

The president’s administration created the “reciprocal tariffs” headline back in April, but the use of the IEEPA is overstretching its authority. The law does not give the president authority to take several response actions to a national emergency. This is the second ruling, whereas back in May, arguments from the administration have been rejected by the Court of International Trade Law in the United States that the IEEPA gave the president the power to impose tariffs specific to every country.

Apple is still affected though not immediately, as the ruling won’t take effect until the 14th of October. The Trump Administration still has time to sign a petition and take it to the Supreme Court, and regardless of the outcome and decision made by the Supreme Court, it will delay the tariff implementation and will still be in effect during the launch of the iPhone 17.