iPhone

Redesigned Vapor Cooling Chamber Added to iPhone 18 Pro Models

By Samantha Wiley
Redesigned Vapor Cooling Chamber Added to iPhone 18 Pro Models

The new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models have received a remade thermal system, with a new vapor chamber that is 3x the surface area compared to the previous model. This new chamber cycles deionized water constantly for better cooling and is able to sustain the A20 Pro chip for prolonged hours and heavy workloads.


Silicon packaging has also been redesigned, with the custom packaging made based on the M-Series chip. Both memory and silicon die are placed side-by-side instead of being stacked. With this, the A20 Pro is directly connected to this new vapor chamber.

Redesigned Vapor Cooling Chamber Added to iPhone 18 Pro Models

Apple claims that the performance of the device has increased by 40% with the new thermal materials and packaging, and claims to be the best sustained performance for the iPhone. This is a significant increase compared to the previous model.


Latest News
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB at $199 Off
1 Min Read
New Feature Called Apple Reference Image Announced
New Feature Called Apple Reference Image Announced
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Max Heavier Than Previous Model
New iPhone 18 Pro Max Heavier Than Previous Model
1 Min Read
Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off
Get the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB at $100 Off
1 Min Read
New Apple Watch Ultra 4 Announced During Apple Event
New Apple Watch Ultra 4 Announced During Apple Event
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Called iPhone Duo Unveiled
Foldable iPhone Called iPhone Duo Unveiled
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE 3 Listed as Unavailable?
Apple Watch SE 3 Listed as Unavailable?
1 Min Read
15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB is $150 Off
15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Online Apple Stores Down Before Big Event
Online Apple Stores Down Before Big Event
1 Min Read
Expected Prices for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Cheaper
Expected Prices for Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Cheaper
1 Min Read
New AI Feature to be Added to New Apple Watches
New AI Feature to be Added to New Apple Watches
1 Min Read
M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?