Redesigned Vapor Cooling Chamber Added to iPhone 18 Pro Models

The new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models have received a remade thermal system, with a new vapor chamber that is 3x the surface area compared to the previous model. This new chamber cycles deionized water constantly for better cooling and is able to sustain the A20 Pro chip for prolonged hours and heavy workloads.

Silicon packaging has also been redesigned, with the custom packaging made based on the M-Series chip. Both memory and silicon die are placed side-by-side instead of being stacked. With this, the A20 Pro is directly connected to this new vapor chamber.

Apple claims that the performance of the device has increased by 40% with the new thermal materials and packaging, and claims to be the best sustained performance for the iPhone. This is a significant increase compared to the previous model.