Refurbished iPhone 12 mini appears on Apple online store

Refurbished iPhone 12 mini units have begun appearing on Apple’s Clearance and Refurbished section online.

Just days before the September 7 event, Apple has restocked its online store with iPhone 12 mini refurbished models. This goes in line with expectations that the ‘mini’ will be removed from the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

Apple will be replacing the iPhone mini with bigger devices- it’s said that the iPhone 14 lineup will consist of the 6.7 inch variants for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Max, as well as 6.1 inch variants for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14.

The iPhone mini debuted 2020 with the iPhone 12 lineup, which enjoyed a moderate amount of success with a 5.4 inch dimension. Apple went and refreshed it with an iPhone 13 mini.

The refurbished iPhone mini models are available to view and purchase on Apple’s official online store.