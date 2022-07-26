Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro gets a restock

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models are back on Apple’s online store after being absent since April this year.

The Apple.com refurbished store has the iPhone 12 Pro in several configurations, including the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage and Pacific Blue, Graphite, Silver and Gold color options. Those interested can check out the iPhone 12 Pro and its price, which starts at $759.

Furthermore, ordering now will give you an estimated delivery date as soon as next week. In-store pickup is also available in certain physical locations in the US.

The iPhone 12 Pro was released October 2020 with a price tag of $999. The refurbished versions are currently standing at 15% off. It’s worth noting that Apple stopped selling new iPhone 12 Pro models when its successor, the iPhone 13 Pro launched last year.

Apple claims that its refurbished iPhones are cleaned and tested, and are virtually indistinguishable from brand new units.