Refurbished iPhone 13 models now available in Europe

Apple now carries refurbished iPhone 13 models in certain parts of Europe.

Refurbished iPhone 13 models are similar to brand-new products and are discounted by around 15 percent. These products come with a new box, outer shell, battery, and USB-C to Lightning cable, and are unlocked. Apple says that they are thoroughly cleaned and tested and are nearly indistinguishable from their brand-new counterparts.

The refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini units can be bought at Apple Store locations in Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK. The iPhone 13 is yet to be available, but stocks can change within a week.

The iPhone 13 series was launched in September 2021, with the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 still being offered as lower-cost alternatives to the iPhone 14. The iPhone 13 Pro models are no longer offered as they have been replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro.