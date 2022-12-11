iLoungeNewsiPhone

Refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Drops to Just $746

By Samantha Wiley
Updated
iPhone
Advertisements

If you’re fine with a last-generation iPhone at an amazing price, then have we got the deal for you. Today, the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB storage is down to just $746 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

iPhone
PreviewProductPrice
iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Graphite - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) iPhone 13 Pro, 128GB, Graphite - Unlocked (Renewed Premium) Buy on Amazon

The iPhone 13 Pro is still a powerhouse in its own right, featuring an A15 Bionic chip and a Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion. You can finish tasks very quickly, and every pixel and detail will be rich and vibrant. The camera is improved further for low-light performance, and the battery lasts longer than its predecessor.

The refurbished iPhone 13 Pro is unlocked and tested for battery health. The unit is inspected for cosmetic damage and passes a full diagnostic test for new-like functionality. In the box is a generic charging cable and wall plug certified for safety and performance. Save an amazing $253 and snap up the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro today!

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.