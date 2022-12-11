Refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Drops to Just $746

If you’re fine with a last-generation iPhone at an amazing price, then have we got the deal for you. Today, the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB storage is down to just $746 from its original price of $999 on Amazon.

The iPhone 13 Pro is still a powerhouse in its own right, featuring an A15 Bionic chip and a Super Retina XDR screen with ProMotion. You can finish tasks very quickly, and every pixel and detail will be rich and vibrant. The camera is improved further for low-light performance, and the battery lasts longer than its predecessor.

The refurbished iPhone 13 Pro is unlocked and tested for battery health. The unit is inspected for cosmetic damage and passes a full diagnostic test for new-like functionality. In the box is a generic charging cable and wall plug certified for safety and performance. Save an amazing $253 and snap up the refurbished iPhone 13 Pro today!