Refurbished iPhone 15 devices appear on UK online store

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has begun selling refurbished models of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 in its UK online store.

It has been four months since the refurbished models appeared in other parts of the EU. The price difference is around 15% when comparing the refurbished devices to their brand-new counterparts. The models have several storage and color options, but the supply will vary depending on what’s available. Those interested can go back ever so often and see if there’s one they like. The iPhone 15 first debuted in the EU in January.

It’s worth noting that the refurbished models can support any carrier as they’re unlocked. The package is such that it has a new outer shell, a USB-C cable, and a new battery, so they’re nearly identical to their brand-new counterparts. They also come with a 1-year standard warranty.

