iPhone

Refurbished iPhone 15 models appear in Europe

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 15

Apple has begun selling refurbished iPhone 15 models in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

The last-generation iPhone lineup is now offered at a discounted price of around 15% lower than their brand-new counterparts. Currently, only the 256GB and 128GB versions are available, but more configurations should open up soon. The iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Pro are expected to follow suit, although they are greyed out when viewing the models in the regional refurbished stores.

iPhone 15

Apple refurbished products are compatible with all carriers and unlocked. All purchases come with a new outer shell and battery, and a USB-C cable. Apple also provides a one-year warranty with an option to get AppleCare+. These devices have also been tested before going back on the shelves. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro were put on the discontinued list when the iPhone 16 lineup debuted.

