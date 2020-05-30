Apple begins to sell refurbished iPhone XR

Apple has now begun to sell certified refurbished models of iPhone XR in the USA for the first time. These refurbished iPhone XR models are available at a cheaper price than the original ones.

Refurbished iPhone XR

Apple is selling these refurbished models in select colors. These models are available with 64 and 128 GB storage capacities. The refurbished iPhone XR model with the 256 GB storage space is currently only available in black color. The prices of these refurbished models are as follows:

The 64GB model is available only for $499, which is originally $599 and it had a launch price of $749

The 128GB model is available only for $539, which is originally $649 and it had a launch price of $799

The 256GB model is available only for $629, which is originally $949 and it had a launch price of $899

Apple offers all these refurbished iPhone XR models as carrier unlocked. The users can activate these iPhones whenever they buy. It is also quite impossible to differentiate between the original and the refurbished product.

These refurbished items are cleaned and repackaged just as Apple packages new products. According to Apple, these models are tested and also have a one-year warranty. The warranty star product is delivered to the customer.